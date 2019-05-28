Comeback Queen! After The French Open Banned Her Signature Catsuit, Serena Williams Shows Up In Crop Top And Matching Mini Skirt

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Serena Williams is known for making a statement when she steps onto the Tennis court and she did just that at her first match for this year’s French Open.
On Monday, May 27, the 37-year-old tennis star played Vitalia Diatchenko beating her in major style. Serena wore a crop-top and matching skirt, accompanied by a cape designed by Virgil Abloh for the Off-White x Nike collection. The outfit was very special because empowering words like “Queen” and “Champion” were displayed in French.
You may remember at last year’s French Open the French Tennis Federation banned catsuit’s after Serena sprinkled her magic on the courts in the now iconic Nike design compression suit which she said made her feel like, "a superhero."
The Queen of the court was unbothered and has since made several fashion statements wearing lavender and black tutu dresses to the US Open also designed by Virgil.
Since then, the Women’s Tennis Association changed the rules when it comes to on-court fashion. Leggings and mid-thigh compression shorts can now be worn with or without skirts, shorts or dresses.
The crop top and skirt are no longer for sale, but you can grab a pair of the latest Serena Williams Off-White x Nike sneakers that are debuting soon on Nike.com
Cheers to Serena for making fashion statements while continuing to break barriers!
Download the 2019 BET Experience app to register for Fan Fest and enter to win tickets to the BET Awards!
(Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS