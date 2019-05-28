Comeback Queen! After The French Open Banned Her Signature Catsuit, Serena Williams Shows Up In Crop Top And Matching Mini Skirt

Serena Williams is known for making a statement when she steps onto the Tennis court and she did just that at her first match for this year’s French Open.

On Monday, May 27, the 37-year-old tennis star played Vitalia Diatchenko beating her in major style. Serena wore a crop-top and matching skirt, accompanied by a cape designed by Virgil Abloh for the Off-White x Nike collection. The outfit was very special because empowering words like “Queen” and “Champion” were displayed in French.