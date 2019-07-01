Prince Harry Called Up The Woman Who Made Kim Kardashian's Engagement Ring Up To Upgrade Meghan's Wedding Band

The new custom diamond eternity ring is updated with Archie's birthstone.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

A few weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, visited Loughborough University where they met with honorees from Coach Core, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages them to get involved with sports. 

While greeting fans, folks couldn’t help but notice that the Duchess is now wearing a third ring on her ring finger.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 08, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

While the couple recently celebrated the birth of their first born son, Baby Archie, we can’t forget that they are also celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary. 

In a truly royal fashion, Prince Harry gifted Duchess Meghan a custom diamond eternity ring with all three of their birthstones. Sapphire for Harry's September birthday, peridot for Meghan in August and emerald to represent baby Archie's May arrival.  You aren’t able to see the stones because they are on the underside of the ring, out of view, according to Harper’s Bazaar

Harry commissioned celebrities, favorite jeweler, Lorraine Schwartz to design the custom ring. She is noted for designing Kim Kardashian’s 15-carat engagement ring and made a few elaborate pieces for Beyoncé including her 18-carat emerald and diamond ring. 

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 08: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (ring detail) travels down The Mall in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, although the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

While working closely with the famous jeweler, the prince also took the opportunity to have Meghan’s engagement ring, which features two stones that once belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana, reset with a new diamond band.

This new mama has been glowing since giving birth to baby Archie and now she has some more bling to match!

(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

