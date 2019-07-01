Prince Harry Called Up The Woman Who Made Kim Kardashian's Engagement Ring Up To Upgrade Meghan's Wedding Band

Written by Tira Urquhart

A few weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, visited Loughborough University where they met with honorees from Coach Core, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages them to get involved with sports. While greeting fans, folks couldn’t help but notice that the Duchess is now wearing a third ring on her ring finger.

(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)















While the couple recently celebrated the birth of their first born son, Baby Archie, we can’t forget that they are also celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary. In a truly royal fashion, Prince Harry gifted Duchess Meghan a custom diamond eternity ring with all three of their birthstones. Sapphire for Harry's September birthday, peridot for Meghan in August and emerald to represent baby Archie's May arrival. You aren’t able to see the stones because they are on the underside of the ring, out of view, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Harry commissioned celebrities, favorite jeweler, Lorraine Schwartz to design the custom ring. She is noted for designing Kim Kardashian’s 15-carat engagement ring and made a few elaborate pieces for Beyoncé including her 18-carat emerald and diamond ring.

(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)















While working closely with the famous jeweler, the prince also took the opportunity to have Meghan’s engagement ring, which features two stones that once belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana, reset with a new diamond band. This new mama has been glowing since giving birth to baby Archie and now she has some more bling to match!