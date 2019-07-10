Kanye West's Yeezy Brand Is Expected To Surpass The Iconic Jordan Brand

An icon-- that is the term which describes billionaire powerhouse, Kanye West. Back in 2013 Kanye signed a shoe deal with Adidas. In 2015, he revealed the name of his brand the collaboration with Adidas. Fast-forward to 2019, Kanye’s brand has trajected his career and blew up his bank account too!

Kanye’s brand is expected to top the legendary, 34-year-old Jordan shoe brand which accumulates nearly $3 billion dollars in annual sales. The 6-year-old Yeezy brand continues to grow in its annual sales at an expected $1.5 billion in 2019.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, Kanye discussed the initiatives of his brand. “To make products that make people feel an immense amount of joy and solve issues and problems in their life, that’s the problem-solving that I love to do.”