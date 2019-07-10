Kanye West's Yeezy Brand Is Expected To Surpass The Iconic Jordan Brand

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
An icon-- that is the term which describes billionaire powerhouse, Kanye West. Back in 2013 Kanye signed a shoe deal with Adidas. In 2015, he revealed the name of his brand the collaboration with Adidas. Fast-forward to 2019, Kanye’s brand has trajected his career and blew up his bank account too!
Kanye’s brand is expected to top the legendary, 34-year-old Jordan shoe brand which accumulates nearly $3 billion dollars in annual sales. The 6-year-old Yeezy brand continues to grow in its annual sales at an expected $1.5 billion in 2019.
In an interview with Forbes magazine, Kanye discussed the initiatives of his brand. “To make products that make people feel an immense amount of joy and solve issues and problems in their life, that’s the problem-solving that I love to do.”
The chunky-bottomed sneaker has sneaker-heads buying multiple colorways off the shelves. According to Forbes, over the past 6 months nearly $150 million of Kanye’s income has come from the Yeezy brand, which located him No. 3 on Forbes Celebrity 100 list.
Who does Kanye pay homage to? Yes-- he acknowledges his religious beliefs saying, “being in service to Christ, the radical obedience” has much to do with his success. Ironically, he also credits being bipolar.
Instead of using his diagnosis as a setback, Kanye used it as a superpower. “Understand that this is actually a condition that people can end up in, be born into, driven into and go in and out. And there’s a lot of people that have been called that ‘C’ word that have ended up on this cover,” Kanye said to Forbes magazine.
Whether you can call him the "C word" [crazy], or a genius-- one thing is for sure. The billionaire’s creative thinking has pivoted his career dramatically over the years.
