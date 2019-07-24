Cardi B Joins Saweetie In Coordinating Sexy Cheerleading Uniforms For The Hottest Concert In History

Written by Tira Urquhart

Although it’s been a hot girl summer, Saweetie is making sure her icy gang stays cool. The gorgeous, bay-area rapper has been having a great year touring and celebrating her now platinum-selling “Icy Grl” album. The femcee opened up for Cardi B last night (July 23) in Tulsa, Oklahoma wearing a white, embellished cheerleading uniform and a whole lot of ice. Her dancers sported light blue cheer uniforms with ponytails like a scene straight out of “Bring It On.”

Saweetie posted a photo on her Instagram posing with her dancers. Her caption read: “ICY UNIVERSITY... Thank you @iamcardib for this opportunity... show 1 was amazing thank you Tulsa!! #BardiGang & #IcyGang was in the house tonight.” Earlier during that day, she posted a video to her 2.4 million followers singing and dancing to one of her songs with excitement of her "Icy Grl" album reaching platinum status. She thanked her fans and offered words of encouragement.

"ICY GRL IS NOW PLATINUM... started out as a car rap in my toyota and now it’s this!! Me and the team been working hard and it’s paying off... I appreciate y’all support love y’all !!!! Doing everything I said I was gonna do and you can too #ICYGANG," Saweetie wrote as her caption. We can’t wait for the 25-year-old rapper to drop her “icy” merch. We’re sure she will have pieces in the collection that’ll have us screaming, "That’s my type"! Keep working, sis! We see you.