Danielle Brooks Fabulously Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Sparkling Christian Siriano Gown

Danielle Brooks attends the "Orange Is The New Black" Final Season World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old actress styled at Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black season finale premiere.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

All eyes were on Danielle Brooks as she flaunted her growing baby bump at the Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black season finale premiere in New York City on Thursday night.

Making her black carpet debut, the 29-year-old actress wore a long-sleeve silver sequin gown by Christian Siriano, an embellished white tuxedo blazer, diamond earrings, and a stunning oversized hat.

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

See the adorable moment the mom-to-be made her grand entrance while parading her baby bump:

“This what you call a Glammed Up Pimp-Mama,” Danielle wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Christian Siriano for making look and feel so rich and expensive once again.”

Earlier this month, Danielle announced she was “five months in,” and expecting her first child with beau, whom she calls "D," on social media displaying a positive Clearblue pregnancy test.

Congrats to the actress!

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

