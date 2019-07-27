Danielle Brooks Fabulously Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Sparkling Christian Siriano Gown

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
All eyes were on Danielle Brooks as she flaunted her growing baby bump at the Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black season finale premiere in New York City on Thursday night.
Making her black carpet debut, the 29-year-old actress wore a long-sleeve silver sequin gown by Christian Siriano, an embellished white tuxedo blazer, diamond earrings, and a stunning oversized hat.
See the adorable moment the mom-to-be made her grand entrance while parading her baby bump:
“This what you call a Glammed Up Pimp-Mama,” Danielle wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Christian Siriano for making look and feel so rich and expensive once again.”
Earlier this month, Danielle announced she was “five months in,” and expecting her first child with beau, whom she calls "D," on social media displaying a positive Clearblue pregnancy test.
Congrats to the actress!
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
