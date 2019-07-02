'Orange Is The New Black' Star Danielle Brooks Shares Some Huge Personal News!

Danielle Brooks speaks onstage at the Netflix - Rebels and Rule Breakers For Your Consideration Event.

The actress is embarking on a new chapter after the show ends.

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

While Orange Is the New Black is about to take a bow, one of its stars, Danielle Brooks, is embarking on a new journey of her own.

The film, television and Broadway star recently announced that she is expecting her first child!

She shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of herself holding a positive Clearblue pregnancy test.

"So elated to finally share this news with you all," she captioned the picture. "I'm happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner."

The actress indicated in her Instagram Story that she is "five months in" and couldn't be more excited to become a first-time mother.

This comes just a few months after Danielle debuted her beau, whom she calls "D," on Instagram this past Valentine's Day. Since then, she's shared a few of their adorable moments together with her followers.

"True love is when your partner agrees to wear a hairnet to ride go-carts #valentinesday Love you D," she captioned a photo of themselves a few months ago.

We're sending huge congratulations to Danielle on her amazing news!

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

