'Orange Is The New Black' Star Danielle Brooks Shares Some Huge Personal News!

While Orange Is the New Black is about to take a bow, one of its stars, Danielle Brooks, is embarking on a new journey of her own.

The film, television and Broadway star recently announced that she is expecting her first child!

She shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of herself holding a positive Clearblue pregnancy test.

"So elated to finally share this news with you all," she captioned the picture. "I'm happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner."