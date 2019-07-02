'Orange Is The New Black' Star Danielle Brooks Shares Some Huge Personal News!

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
While Orange Is the New Black is about to take a bow, one of its stars, Danielle Brooks, is embarking on a new journey of her own.
The film, television and Broadway star recently announced that she is expecting her first child!
She shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of herself holding a positive Clearblue pregnancy test.
"So elated to finally share this news with you all," she captioned the picture. "I'm happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner."
The actress indicated in her Instagram Story that she is "five months in" and couldn't be more excited to become a first-time mother.
This comes just a few months after Danielle debuted her beau, whom she calls "D," on Instagram this past Valentine's Day. Since then, she's shared a few of their adorable moments together with her followers.
"True love is when your partner agrees to wear a hairnet to ride go-carts #valentinesday Love you D," she captioned a photo of themselves a few months ago.
We're sending huge congratulations to Danielle on her amazing news!
(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
days
COMMENTS