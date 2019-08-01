The Meghan Markle Effect! The Duchess Launches A New Clothing Line For Charity

Duchess Meghan Markle has been a very busy woman, announcing that she is Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September issue, and now designing a clothing line.

Meghan will launch a capsule collection of workwear to benefit Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed and underserved women back into the workplace. According to The Cut , The Duchess will partner with designers Misha Nonoo, and Jigsaw, along with British department stores, John Lewis & Partners and Marks and Spencer, to create the line.