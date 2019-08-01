The Meghan Markle Effect! The Duchess Launches A New Clothing Line For Charity

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Duchess Meghan Markle has been a very busy woman, announcing that she is Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September issue, and now designing a clothing line.
Meghan will launch a capsule collection of workwear to benefit Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed and underserved women back into the workplace. According to The Cut , The Duchess will partner with designers Misha Nonoo, and Jigsaw, along with British department stores, John Lewis & Partners and Marks and Spencer, to create the line.
There is no word on what the items will retail for, but collection will be available at the end of the year. “For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” Meghan wrote in British Vogue. Where she is the first person to guest edit the prestigious magazine.
The “Meghan Markle” effect has sent retailers into a frenzy, in the past year. Continously selling out styles that the Duchess has been seen wearing, so we’re certain that Meghan’s clothing line will have fans lining up to purchase items.
(Photo: @SUSSEXROYAL/AFP/Getty Images)
