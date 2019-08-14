A$AP Rocky Returns To The Stage In Custom Prada After Being Freed From Swedish Prison

Fans went wild on Sunday (Aug. 11), when A$AP Rocky stepped on stage at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, to headline the 92.3 Real Street Festival.

"So happy to be here right now. Y’all don’t even understand. I’m so happy to be here," NBC News reports A$AP Rocky announced during his first performance since the Swedish government released him from their custody pending a verdict in his assault trial.

He continued, "That a scary, humbling experience, but I’m here right now. God is good."

Dressed in a mask, the 30-year-old “Fashion Killa” rapper demanded attention in his custom Prada flame long-sleeve T-shirt with matching blue track pants.