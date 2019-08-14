A$AP Rocky Returns To The Stage In Custom Prada After Being Freed From Swedish Prison

ASAP Rocky performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center on August 11, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Find out the inspiration behind the "Fashion Killa" rapper's look.

Written by Tweety Elitou

Fans went wild on Sunday (Aug. 11), when A$AP Rocky stepped on stage at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, to headline the 92.3 Real Street Festival.

(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

"So happy to be here right now. Y’all don’t even understand. I’m so happy to be here," NBC News reports A$AP Rocky announced during his first performance since the Swedish government released him from their custody pending a verdict in his assault trial.

He continued, "That a scary, humbling experience, but I’m here right now. God is good."

Dressed in a mask, the 30-year-old “Fashion Killa” rapper demanded attention in his custom Prada flame long-sleeve T-shirt with matching blue track pants.

(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

You may be asking yourself, what’s with the crash-dummy inspired ‘fit? Turns out, the look was specially created by Prada with the rapper's "Injured Generation" tour theme in mind.

For those who are not aware, this was the New York native’s first live show since being arrested overseas for assault in late June. 

(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Today (Aug. 14), A$AP Rocky and two associates were found guilty of assault by a Swedish court, but they will face no more prison time.

“Hopefully we won’t have to go back to jail or nothing like that, that would be crazy,” A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, said, per Reuters.

Looks like the “Praise the Lord" rapper’s hopes and prayers were answered.

(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

