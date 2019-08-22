Meghan Markle Shares A Sneak Peek Video Of Her Clothing Line's Photo Shoot

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old Duchess shared a video of on Instagram of behind-the-scenes footage of a campaign shoot for the line. In the first video, her caption read: “Behind the scenes…Sneak peek at the new @Smartworks Charity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch" and "An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the workforce with the key workwear essentials they need. Coming soon..."

The Duchess announced in late July that she was working on an office-appropriate clothing line for the UK based charity who provides work skills and training to disadvantaged women.

In the video, the new mother is seen wearing a blue and white striped over-size shirt with dark skinny jeans and nude pumps.

“A lovely day,” by Bill Withers is playing softly in the background as Meghan greets the models with a smile and warm hug. She is also seen tying a belt on a shirt dress in the short clip.

As guest editor in British Vogue’s September issue, The Duchess wrote: The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community ... it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits. It’s the enthusiasm of the volunteers, the earnestness of the staff and, most of all, the blushing, bashful and beautiful smile that crosses a client’s face when she sees herself in the mirror, that I have found so profoundly compelling."

There is still no confirmed release date for her upcoming collection, but with the "Meghan Markle Effect," we're certain line will sell out.

