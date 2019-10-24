Gentleman Drip!: Offset Models With A $3K Bag Purse Before Pausing His LA Photo Shoot To Help An Elderly Woman Onto A Bus

Written by Tweety Elitou

While the word humble may not instantly come to mind when you think of Offset’s fashion choices, the Atlanta-born rapper has built a reputation on being a fan-favorite.

Recently, the Migos member was photographed for FWRD Man on the busy streets of downtown Los Angeles with the brand’s co-CEO, Michael Mente, and despite being adorned with the hottest fashions from his curated collection with the brand, the rapper proved he's all about the people by literally pausing the editorial photoshoot to help an older woman get onto the bus.

When asked about the adorable moment captured on camera, Offset simply told FWRD, it’s just in his DNA. “A lot of guys get lost in being a human and walk past stuff like that. I just can’t,” Offset said. “I have grandparents. I see the struggle and I try to help. That might be you one day. I give back whenever I can. I just don’t post about it or anything because I want to come from a good place, and not making it about the scene.”

Facts. While the 27-year-old 'Clout' rapper may choose not to parade his good doings, Offset is not afraid to flaunt his fashion with bold patterns, oversized clothing, and of course thousands of dollars in diamond bling, a style he credits to his southern roots!

"In Atlanta, we call it being a player. You gotta know how to dress like a player. You gotta be true to yourself still, but it’s about putting nice colors and styles together and being particular about how you wear your shoes and how you wear your clothes,” he shared.

Known for his love of eye-catching accessories, including designer watches, it was no surprise that Offset included a LOEWE Puzzle Rugby Bag ($3,200) into his favorite’s list filled with puffy jackets, noteworthy shirts, and look-at-me pants.

Below, take a look at the behind-the-scenes footage from his editorial with FWRD Man, along with the conversation where Offset chatted about cars, fashion, culture, humility, and his upcoming Culture 3 album.