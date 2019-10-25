Lauren London Announces Sales From Nipsey Hussle's Collaboration With High-End Fashion Brand Will Benefit Their Children

Nipsey Hussle, The Marathon Clothing, Jerry Lorenzo, Fear Of God

Lauren London Announces Sales From Nipsey Hussle's Collaboration With High-End Fashion Brand Will Benefit Their Children

TMC x Fear Of God "08 Crenshaw" limited-edition capsule collection drops today.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Jerry Lorenzo announced that his Fear Of God brand has collaborated with The Marathon Clothing on a limited-edition collection.

Lauren London along with TMC released a statement via Instagram yesterday reading, “Nipsey was a big supporter of Jerry Lorenzo's fashion efforts through both his Fear of God and Essentials brands, having worn several pieces in music videos and other iconic career moments, we, The Marathon Clothing, wanted to see through a collaboration with Fear of God as Nipsey always envisioned it."

The “08 Crenshaw” capsule consists of a crewneck sweater, pullover hoodie, sweatpants, and sweat shorts available in Nipsey blue and grey. The line drops today October 25 and is only available for purchase at Fear Of God’s “Atmosphere” retail exhibition in Los Angeles. 

100% of the net proceeds from all sales will be going to Nipsey’s children’s trust fund.

(Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style