Lauren London Announces Sales From Nipsey Hussle's Collaboration With High-End Fashion Brand Will Benefit Their Children

Jerry Lorenzo announced that his Fear Of God brand has collaborated with The Marathon Clothing on a limited-edition collection.

Lauren London along with TMC released a statement via Instagram yesterday reading, “Nipsey was a big supporter of Jerry Lorenzo's fashion efforts through both his Fear of God and Essentials brands, having worn several pieces in music videos and other iconic career moments, we, The Marathon Clothing, wanted to see through a collaboration with Fear of God as Nipsey always envisioned it."