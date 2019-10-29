A Celebrity Jeweler Is Suing Lil Yachty Over Claims The Rapper Owes Over $233K In Jewelry After Receiving A Bounced Check

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lil Yachty's love for expensive bling cannot be ignored. Whether he's purchasing new diamond pieces to add to his already massive collection or gifting them to close friends in the music industry, the 22-year-old rapper is known for dropping some big checks on jewelers. While we've never heard of Yachty experiencing any financial issues, reportedly a celebrity jeweler is suing the rapper for breach of contract after allegedly receiving a bounced check for $70K.

According to Bossip, they’ve obtained court papers that claim the rapper reneged on paying Gunven’s Fine Jewelry over $200,000 in luxury jewels. The news source reports, “Gunven’s said it had been doing business with the flame-haired artist since 2017, sending him jewels that he would later pay for if he decided to keep, including a $175,000 white gold diamond ring, a rose gold Patek Philippe watch that’s worth $195,000, a white gold Rolex for $95,000, and a white gold diamond tennis bracelet for $200,000.” The report continued, “The suit says Lil Yachty paid off more than half of the more than $600,000 balance for more than 20 pieces, but the jewelers said he still owes $233,000 – and the last check he wrote them for $70,000 bounced.”

While the news has yet to be confirmed by the “Get Dripped” rapper, according to the alleged court documents, the plaintiff has text messages from the Atlanta rapper admitting he owns the money but doesn’t have the means to pay right away. Bossip shared these quotes from the alleged conversation: “..Bro if I had it I would give it to you,” Lil Yachty allegedly wrote in text message submitted as evidence. “I’m not gone hold u (sic) out if I had it just to give. I have had many bills to pay. Taxes, debt, etc…All that money went instantly. The teeth I just got I traded jewelry for.” The jeweler reportedly is not only suing for the money owed, but also for punitive damages and lawyer’s fees. According to the news report, “Lil Yachty had not responded to the lawsuit as of Oct. 28.”