Reginae Carter Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With A Photo Shoot Featuring A Luxe Red Gown And Shirtless Men

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lil Wayne and Toya Wright’s baby girl, Reginae Carter, isn’t a baby anymore!

Celebrating her 21st birthday today (Nov. 29), the hottie announced her recent milestone with a fabulous photo shoot captured by The Cam Killa. Keep scrolling to see the photos featuring elegant fashion, glamorous beauty and shirtless men.

In the words of Nae: “Time to wake em’ up.” We say, mission accomplished. Join us as we wish Reginae a happy birthday!