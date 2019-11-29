Reginae Carter Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With A Photo Shoot Featuring A Luxe Red Gown And Shirtless Men

'Black Ink Crew' Star, Sky And Rapper Boyfriend 600 Breezy Heat Up The ‘Gram With This NSFW Photo
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Lil Wayne and Toya Wright’s baby girl, Reginae Carter, isn’t a baby anymore!
Celebrating her 21st birthday today (Nov. 29), the hottie announced her recent milestone with a fabulous photo shoot captured by The Cam Killa.
Keep scrolling to see the photos featuring elegant fashion, glamorous beauty and shirtless men.
Styled by celebrity stylist No IG Jeremy in a stunning red lace gown by The Ivy Showroom, Reginae effortlessly showcased her new grown and sexy persona.
RELATED | Grown And Sexy! Reginae Carter Counts Down To Her 21st Birthday Party Posing In Sparkly Mesh And Lingerie
We would be remiss if we didn't mention the makeup by Drvco and hair by Jasmine Dior, which ensured the birthday girl looked as if she stepped straight off a red carpet.
In the words of Nae: “Time to wake em’ up.” We say, mission accomplished.
Join us as we wish Reginae a happy birthday!
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS