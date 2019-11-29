Reginae Carter Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With A Photo Shoot Featuring A Luxe Red Gown And Shirtless Men

Reginae Carter

Lil Wayne and Toya Wright’s baby girl, Reginae Carter, isn’t a baby anymore!

Everyday I sparkle, but today I rule #hello21

Celebrating her 21st birthday today (Nov. 29), the hottie announced her recent milestone with a fabulous photo shoot captured by The Cam Killa.

Keep scrolling to see the photos featuring elegant fashion, glamorous beauty and shirtless men. 

Styled by celebrity stylist No IG Jeremy in a stunning red lace gown by The Ivy Showroom, Reginae effortlessly showcased her new grown and sexy persona.

We would be remiss if we didn't mention the makeup by Drvco and hair by Jasmine Dior, which ensured the birthday girl looked as if she stepped straight off a red carpet. 

In the words of Nae: “Time to wake em’ up.” We say, mission accomplished. 

Join us as we wish Reginae a happy birthday!

