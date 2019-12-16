Bethann Hardison, Fashion Industry Pioneer, Advocate, And Mom To Kadeem Hardison Just Hired As A Model For Gucci

Gucci is keeping their word on making strides to make the company inclusive and more diverse by hiring fashion industry pioneer and advocate, Bethann Hardison to model in their pre-fall 2020 collection look book.

In early 2019, the brand enlisted Bethann to be a part of their Changemakers initiative, but has recently been enlisted by Alessandro Michele, to model their Pre-fall 2020 campaign.

The Fashion industry icon posted photos on her Instagram expressing gratitude for the opportunity. She said, “I’m Grateful that I am rewarded by a luxury brand like Gucci that reached out to join forces with me. While we help the global world with their initiatives #changemakers, it also affords me to help my world of black designers. I want to thank all for the support and gratitude.”