Bethann Hardison, Fashion Industry Pioneer, Advocate, And Mom To Kadeem Hardison Just Hired As A Model For Gucci

Ty Dolla $ign Debuts New Model Girlfriend And Is Already Making Holiday Plans
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Gucci is keeping their word on making strides to make the company inclusive and more diverse by hiring fashion industry pioneer and advocate, Bethann Hardison to model in their pre-fall 2020 collection look book.
In early 2019, the brand enlisted Bethann to be a part of their Changemakers initiative, but has recently been enlisted by Alessandro Michele, to model their Pre-fall 2020 campaign.
The Fashion industry icon posted photos on her Instagram expressing gratitude for the opportunity. She said, “I’m Grateful that I am rewarded by a luxury brand like Gucci that reached out to join forces with me. While we help the global world with their initiatives #changemakers, it also affords me to help my world of black designers. I want to thank all for the support and gratitude.”
Hardison co-founded the Black Girls Coalition in 1988 to provide advocacy and support to African American models. She has since received a CFDA award in 2014 for all of her work done in the Fashion Industry.
After hiring Renee E. Tirado, as their first global head of diversity, Gucci made it their business to repair their reputation.
We're glad Bethann is recieving the recognition that she deserves!
(Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS