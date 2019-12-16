Bethann Hardison, Fashion Industry Pioneer, Advocate, And Mom To Kadeem Hardison Just Hired As A Model For Gucci

The icon is in Gucci's Pre-fall 2020 Collection look book.

Written by Tira Urquhart

Gucci is keeping their word on making strides to make the company inclusive and more diverse by hiring fashion industry pioneer and advocate, Bethann Hardison to model in their pre-fall 2020 collection look book.

In early 2019, the brand enlisted Bethann to be a part of their Changemakers initiative, but has recently been enlisted by Alessandro Michele, to model their Pre-fall 2020 campaign.

The Fashion industry icon posted photos on her Instagram expressing gratitude for the opportunity. She said, “I’m Grateful that I am rewarded by a luxury brand like Gucci that reached out to join forces with me. While we help the global world with their initiatives #changemakers, it also affords me to help my world of black designers. I want to thank all for the support and gratitude.”

What a week... As we close down the year and surely many are thinking “what a year”! For me this was the year that allowed me to know more about myself and how I am still determined. Where most are retiring for sure by this age, I find that life continues to present a new wave to surf. Like many, I wondered about my finances, which, where and how ? Not truly until this year did I really take to heart and mind what my dear Iman @the_real_iman said to me many years ago, that “you are relevant”. I tried to say, “so were certain other people” she would clarify the difference. With all that I have achieved, I never gave myself too much credit. I was busy just changing the world around me, because that was my revolutionary calling. Grateful I am also to @naomi who would not allow me to lay back too long, as she would call me to arms. She knew I would persevere. She knew to help save our industry and the models of color that a significant respected disruptor was needed. That be me..”Ma, you need to come back it’s bad”. She was my eyes. Blessed them both because, when I stepped up, they stood strong. Success was had. This year, recognition and honor is being given to me, as I find ways to help others to be stronger at what they do. I have been given an opportunity to survive comfortably. My recent plight to help strengthen the businesses of young designer brands of color has given me “flight”, next level. I do what I do because I am called to do. Thank you @cfda Grateful that I am rewarded by a luxury brand like Gucci that reached out to join forces with me. While we help the global world with their initiatives #changemakers, it also affords me to help my world of black designers. I want to thank all for the support and gratitude. Especially for being so happy seeing me in Gucci pre-fall 2020 lookbook. @gucci and the vision of @alessandro_michele. All to say..,it’s not how you start, not the bumps along the way, but it’s how we end. Grateful for another year of learning that we are meant to survive, especially if you are a “do-gooder”. But for sure this year because I still see the support, the respect and acknowledgements, I am relevant. So grateful !

Hardison co-founded the Black Girls Coalition in 1988 to provide advocacy and support to African American models. She has since received a CFDA award in 2014 for all of her work done in the Fashion Industry.

After hiring Renee E. Tirado, as their first global head of diversity, Gucci made it their business to repair their reputation.

We're glad Bethann is recieving the recognition that she deserves!

(Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage)

