What Does It Mean?: The Internet Is In Shock Over Beyoncé Liking A Photo Of Kylie Jenner In $5K Nike Sneakers

It appears that Kylie Jenner is a free agent when it comes to promoting sneaker brands.

Back in 2018, Kylie revealed that she was an Adidas ambassador after it was rumored that her brother-in-law, Kanye West, wasn’t happy about her working with Puma. Kylie heavily promoted the brand by being photographed in only Adidas brand sneakers for over a year, so when she posted a photo in a pair of Nike Air Jordans this past Monday, the internet speculated the terms of her contract.

Yesterday (Jan. 9), Kylie posted another photo to her 156 million Instagram followers wearing a limited-release pair of “What The” Nike SB Dunk Low that resells for $5,000. And Beyoncé liked it! We’re not sure what any of that means, but "Queen Bey" doesn’t like photos on IG, so it’s a huge deal.

Bey just announced her Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration that will be dropping on January 18, however, according to Complex, Kylie’s deal ended on December 31 last year and will not be renewed.

Was the superstar just admiring Kylie’s sneaker game, her snatched waist, or her massive closet? Not sure, but we will be tuned in to find out!