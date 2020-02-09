Spike Lee’s 2020 Oscars Statement-Making Tuxedo Is A Touching Tribute To Kobe Bryant

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony takes place today, February 9, in Los Angeles and since the devastating helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant as well as seven other victims, the city has been in mourning.

There have been extensive discussions about how exactly to celebrate the life and achievements of Kobe Bryant, and the Oscars ceremony has something special planned for him later this evening, but director Spike Lee took it upon himself to honor the late basketball legend with his outfit on the carpet.