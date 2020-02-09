Spike Lee’s 2020 Oscars Statement-Making Tuxedo Is A Touching Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Spike Lee, 2020 Oscars

The legendary filmmaker steps onto the carpet wearing the number 24.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Danielle Prescod

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony takes place today, February 9, in Los Angeles and since the devastating helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant as well as seven other victims, the city has been in mourning. 

There have been extensive discussions about how exactly to celebrate the life and achievements of Kobe Bryant, and the Oscars ceremony has something special planned for him later this evening, but director Spike Lee took it upon himself to honor the late basketball legend with his outfit on the carpet. 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tonya Lewis Lee and director Spike Lee attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Spike Lee wore a purple a yellow tuxedo, in the traditional Lakers colors, which in and of itself, was a statement for the lifelong die hard New York Knicks fan. The lapels of his suit were embroidered with the now iconic '24' of Bryant's Lakers jersey. 

Spike Lee's look was rounded out with his signature footwear, sneakers. This time, Spike opted for some Nike 'Kobe9' elites, ensuring he will probably be the most comfortable person at tonight's ceremony. 

Predictably, the Internet had a lot to say about Spike's wardrobe choice. 

We're thrilled to see Spike Lee using fashion and this public platform to communicate and we applaud him doing so in memory of the late Kobe Bryant. 

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

