Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Normani’s First-Ever Solo Savage X Fenty Campaign

There’s still one more day to go before Normani’s first-ever solo campaign video for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty drops, but in the meantime, fans can feast on a behind-the-scenes video that shows how it was all put together.
People got an exclusive look at the incredible collaboration, which drops Wednesday (March 17) and brings together two of the hottest names in music and one iconic brand. During the minute-long clip, viewers get a glimpse of the variety of looks Normani will rock in the campaign, ranging from bodysuits to boy shorts. We also catch a few moments of a FaceTime call between the master, Rihanna, and her muse.
RELATED: Rihanna Taps Normani As Savage x Fenty Brand Ambassador
Normani announced herself as a brand ambassador for Savage x Fenty this past November, just after she shut down a performance at the brand’s fashion show.
Catch the behind-the-scenes peek, below:
(Photo by Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic)
