Iconic Fashion Designers Have Stepped In To Help Medical Workers With Supplies During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak that’s sweeping the globe, medical workers all over the world are in dire need of supplies. After hearing the government’s pleas for help, the fashion industry has stepped in to lend a hand.

New York-based fashion designer Christian Siriano has offered to make free face masks to supplement the shortage in New York after Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke of fears there may not be enough for medical workers.

On Friday, the former Project Runway winner reached out to the New York governor via Twitter to extend his services to the city that never sleeps.

“If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make more,” Siriano’s tweet read. “I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help."