Iconic Fashion Designers Have Stepped In To Help Medical Workers With Supplies During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Mendeecees Finds An Elaborate Way To Celebrate His Wife Yandy Smith’s 38th Birthday Despite Being Quarantined
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak that’s sweeping the globe, medical workers all over the world are in dire need of supplies. After hearing the government’s pleas for help, the fashion industry has stepped in to lend a hand.
New York-based fashion designer Christian Siriano has offered to make free face masks to supplement the shortage in New York after Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke of fears there may not be enough for medical workers.
On Friday, the former Project Runway winner reached out to the New York governor via Twitter to extend his services to the city that never sleeps.
“If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make more,” Siriano’s tweet read. “I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help."
Cuomo promptly responded to Siriano’s tweet, saying that he would message the designer privately.
Historical French fashion houses are following suit. Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent have now announced that they will also be producing surgical masks for hospital employees.
"The French workshops of Kering's houses Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent are preparing to manufacture masks while complying with the strictest health protection measures for their staff members," Kering said in a statement posted on their official Instagram page.
Production will get underway "as soon as the manufacturing process and materials have been approved by the relevant authorities," it read.
Kering also said it would purchase 3 million masks from China and import them for the French health services.
Gucci, who is also under the Kering umbrella has committed to donating 1.1 million masks and 55,000 protective medical gowns to aid Italy’s fight against the coronavirus.
We’re glad that the luxury fashion industry has taken notice, and will be lending their services to those in need.
