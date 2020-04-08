Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1 Million Dollars In COVID-19 Relief

Well, Cardi has taken her endeavors a step further. The Grammy award-winning rapper has teamed up with popular fashion retailer Fashion Nova Cares to give away $1,000 every hour until May 20, 2020, totaling $1 million to provide immediate relief to those who need it most during this challenging time.

Cardi B has been very vocal about her concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak. She was one of the first celebrities on social media warning her fans to stay home and practice social distancing.

“People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families,” said Richard Saghian, founder and CEO of Fashion Nova. “We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the Coronavirus.” He continued, “Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need.”

“Everyone has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic,” Cardi said via press release. “Fashion Nova Cares and I have come with a way to help the many families in need.”

To qualify, those in need can visit fashionnova.com/cares to share their stories and information.

Fashion Nova Cares will choose 24 people each day for the duration of the program. Fashion Nova will then distribute individual checks for $1,000.

“All of us have to play a part in supporting the communities that we serve,” added Saghian. “Our Fashion Nova Cares initiative will continue beyond the current challenges of

COVID-19 with additional endeavors and programs that will further help make a positive impact in people’s lives.”

For more information, please visit fashionnova.com/cares.