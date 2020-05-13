Mike Epps Admits That He’s Spent $30K On Air Jordans As He Shows Off Sneaker Collection

Mike Epps is the latest celebrity to give fans a glimpse of his extensive sneaker closet.

For a special episode of DIY Complex Closets, Mike allowed cameras into his home during quarantine to showcase his current collection. The famed comedian showed off one-of-a-kind Puma sneakers, several pairs of Sacai x Nike sneakers, and an Air Jordan collection that’s worth $30,000.

“I consider myself an old sneakerhead since I’ve been wearing my sneakers since the ’70s,” he said. His massive shoe selection certainly backs up that title.

The Trap actor says that his collection started with him wearing simple Puma sneakers when the hip-hop movie, Beat Street came out in the ‘80s. He also gushed about an original pair of red and white Air Jordan 1’s from 1994. “These right here are precious cargo, you can never go wrong with a pair of Jordan 1’s,” Mike explained.