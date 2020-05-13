Mike Epps Admits That He’s Spent $30K On Air Jordans As He Shows Off Sneaker Collection

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Mike Epps is the latest celebrity to give fans a glimpse of his extensive sneaker closet.
For a special episode of DIY Complex Closets, Mike allowed cameras into his home during quarantine to showcase his current collection. The famed comedian showed off one-of-a-kind Puma sneakers, several pairs of Sacai x Nike sneakers, and an Air Jordan collection that’s worth $30,000.
“I consider myself an old sneakerhead since I’ve been wearing my sneakers since the ’70s,” he said. His massive shoe selection certainly backs up that title.
The Trap actor says that his collection started with him wearing simple Puma sneakers when the hip-hop movie, Beat Street came out in the ‘80s. He also gushed about an original pair of red and white Air Jordan 1’s from 1994. “These right here are precious cargo, you can never go wrong with a pair of Jordan 1’s,” Mike explained.
Not all of Mike’s sneakers are in pristine condition. Case in point, a pair from his Nike Waffle collection has a ripped inner sole and his white Nike Bo Jackson’s from 1989 where the sole is coming apart. The latter also happens to be the comedian’s oldest pair.
The video also featured a collection of OG Yeezy’s. He explained that Air Jordan 1’s, high top Adidas, and Air Jordan 6’s are his go-to sneakers at the moment.
“Green is for the money and gold is for the honey,” Mike said as he praised a pair of limited edition Ray Allen x Air Jordan 13’s.
Mike concludes the video by admitting that the most he has spent on sneakers at one time was $30,000 on four pairs of Jordans. “I spent $30K at one time on 4 pairs of shoes, I love sneakers that much.”
What an amazing collection! Take a look at the full video below.
