Kim Kardashian Pairs Skin Tight Latex Leggings With Her 'Favorite' Black-Owned Fashion Brand

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow around the world, Kim Kardashian is trying to use her platform for change and awareness.
She recently identified her favorite Black-owned fashion brand Jolie By Dia (JBD Apparel), a sexy knitwear line by Saudia Islam. And has since been photographed in pieces several times.
Showcasing all her curves, Kim recently posted a photo wearing another knit crop top from the indie brand. The top is sold-out on the site, but you can now get your hands on the pink knit skirt ($275) that Kim wore a few weeks ago. The style has just restocked.
The mogul paired the knit top with a pair of latex leggings.
According to Vogue, the Philadelphia-based designer started knitting in 2017 as a way yo deal with anxiety and depression. She started the line, and someone from Kim Kardashian's camp DM'd her requesting to purchase pieces. Now she is hiring a team to keep up with the demands of her business.
We love that Kim is continuing to fight for racial justice and support Black-owned businesses.
(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA)
