Kim Kardashian Pairs Skin Tight Latex Leggings With Her 'Favorite' Black-Owned Fashion Brand

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow around the world, Kim Kardashian is trying to use her platform for change and awareness.

She recently identified her favorite Black-owned fashion brand Jolie By Dia (JBD Apparel), a sexy knitwear line by Saudia Islam. And has since been photographed in pieces several times.

Related | Kim Kardashian Identifies Her Favorite Black-Owned Clothing Brand

Showcasing all her curves, Kim recently posted a photo wearing another knit crop top from the indie brand. The top is sold-out on the site, but you can now get your hands on the pink knit skirt ($275) that Kim wore a few weeks ago. The style has just restocked.

The mogul paired the knit top with a pair of latex leggings.