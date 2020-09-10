Michelle Obama Partners With Select Designers To Launch Merch Collection To Support 'When We All Vote' Initiative

Michelle Obama Launches 'When We All Vote' Merch

Michelle Obama Partners With Select Designers To Launch Merch Collection To Support 'When We All Vote' Initiative

You might want to move fast because most of the products are already sold out.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

When Michelle Obama spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, she sent a powerful message to viewers—vote! Not only did she use her words, but she also used her jewelry to echo the powerful verb. 

For those who may have missed it, take a look at this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream showing our forever FLOTUS wearing a gold necklace that spelled out the word “vote.”

TOPSHOT - A person watches former First Lady Michelle Obama speak during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, in Los Angeles, on August 17, 2020. - America's political convention season begins tonight with former first lady Michelle Obama addressing the Democrats' now-virtual gathering set to anoint Joe Biden, as President Donald Trump defies coronavirus concerns to rally supporters in battleground Wisconsin. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, the necklace created by ByChari, a Black female-owned company based in LA, went viral! 

Now, Mrs. Obama is using her influence in politics and fashion to give voters a wearable reminder to cast their ballot. Introducing the first collection of merch from Mrs. Obama’s nonprofit, nonpartisan organization When We All Vote.

The collection—deemed “Vote 4EVER Merch” —features gender-neutral and sustainable clothing, accessories, beauty, and lifestyle products designed by independent, Black-owned and women-owned businesses.

Here are just a few brands featured in the Vote 4EVER Merch collection, which features QR codes to direct customers straight to a voting registration site:

Amazing! What makes this even more exciting that this line has affordable prices ranging between $10 and $150. 

According to Vogue, between 50% and 100% of the sale proceeds will be split between When We All Vote and the brands.

FYI: You might want to move fast because most of the products are already sold out. Luckily, this is only the first rollout of the merch. 

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC