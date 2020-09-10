Michelle Obama Partners With Select Designers To Launch Merch Collection To Support 'When We All Vote' Initiative

Written by Tweety Elitou

When Michelle Obama spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, she sent a powerful message to viewers—vote! Not only did she use her words, but she also used her jewelry to echo the powerful verb. For those who may have missed it, take a look at this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream showing our forever FLOTUS wearing a gold necklace that spelled out the word “vote.”

(Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)















Of course, the necklace created by ByChari, a Black female-owned company based in LA, went viral! Now, Mrs. Obama is using her influence in politics and fashion to give voters a wearable reminder to cast their ballot. Introducing the first collection of merch from Mrs. Obama’s nonprofit, nonpartisan organization When We All Vote.

The collection—deemed “Vote 4EVER Merch” —features gender-neutral and sustainable clothing, accessories, beauty, and lifestyle products designed by independent, Black-owned and women-owned businesses.

Here are just a few brands featured in the Vote 4EVER Merch collection, which features QR codes to direct customers straight to a voting registration site:

Amazing! What makes this even more exciting that this line has affordable prices ranging between $10 and $150.

According to Vogue, between 50% and 100% of the sale proceeds will be split between When We All Vote and the brands. FYI: You might want to move fast because most of the products are already sold out. Luckily, this is only the first rollout of the merch.