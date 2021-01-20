VP Kamala Harris' Great-Nieces Recreated Their Auntie's Childhood Look For The Inauguration

Kamala Harris' great nieces dressed up in their finest threads to celebrate their aunt's historical moment in politics. They even recreated one of her childhood looks for the 46th inauguration.
"Special coats to look like Auntie's," Meena Harris, the niece of the Vice President, wrote on Twitter.
In the photo, Amara and Leela, the daughters of Meena and Nikolas Ajagu, can be seen styling in matching leopard-print fur coats. A fashionable ode to their beloved great aunt.
In a separate image, a youthful Kamala can be seen posing in a family photo wearing a similar coat.
We love to see it!
(Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
