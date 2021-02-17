Blue Ivy Carter Joins Beyoncé’s ‘Icy Park’ Campaign

What can’t Blue Ivy Carter do?
At nine years old, she’s already been nominated for a Grammy, better at dancing and doing makeup than most adults and is back to slaying as a model.
Blue previously made appearances in her mom Beyoncé’s Ivy Park campaigns, however her latest in an Icy Park video may be her best yet. “Blue Ivy” began trending on Twitter after the video was released on Wednesday (February 17).
The video shows Blue, Beyoncé and other models wearing the new campaign with Blue repeatedly spinning while the camera pans. She’s seen donning numerous outfits from the line.
"When icy parks sells out in 30 seconds I’m giving blue ivy all the credit idc," one Twitter user tweeted.
#ICYPARK | Your Park Is Your Wonderland. ❄️#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/rsY1GnTZ9r— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) February 17, 2021
Blue's grandmother, Tina Lawson, also applauded Blue's modeling and provided some behind-the-scenes details about Blue's appearance on Instagram. Blue apparently wasn't even supposed to be in the shoot, but she knew her involvement would make the video pop.
"My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park . Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot . No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said “I ‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you”I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!"
Must be nice to so effortlessly slay at such a young age. We’re so here for it!
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
