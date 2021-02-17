Blue Ivy Carter Joins Beyoncé’s ‘Icy Park’ Campaign

What can’t Blue Ivy Carter do?

At nine years old, she’s already been nominated for a Grammy, better at dancing and doing makeup than most adults and is back to slaying as a model.

Blue previously made appearances in her mom Beyoncé’s Ivy Park campaigns, however her latest in an Icy Park video may be her best yet. “Blue Ivy” began trending on Twitter after the video was released on Wednesday (February 17).

The video shows Blue, Beyoncé and other models wearing the new campaign with Blue repeatedly spinning while the camera pans. She’s seen donning numerous outfits from the line.

"When icy parks sells out in 30 seconds I’m giving blue ivy all the credit idc," one Twitter user tweeted.