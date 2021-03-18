INTERVIEW: Jasmin Foster Of Be Rooted Drops Gems On Women Entrepreneurship

Jasmin Foster founded Be Rooted, an inclusively designed stationery company, to create a space for women of color to see themselves in a place they hadn't been. Weaving culture into every design and message, Be Rooted inspires customers to explore their inner muse and celebrate self. Running a business is no easy fete. However, Jasmin is empowering women of color through stationery, and she's shattering the glass ceiling in the process. The self-made entrepreneur has already made history with Be Rooted being the first Black-owned stationery brand to be sold at Target, which is not an easy feat, considering the vast BIPOC disparity in major retail distribution. BET spoke with Jasmin about journaling and what it's like being an entrepreneur in the current climate.

BET: What inspired you to start your business? Jasmin Foster: Growing up, I was that little girl that would get excited about buying new school supplies and as an adult every time I started a new job I bought a new planner. However, I have always felt a bit disconnected from that category and never fully felt seen. I created Be Rooted to uplift and celebrate women of color through inclusively designed stationery. I want young girls and women to know that they are seen and that they belong here. BET: What are tips for successfully journaling? JF: Don't overcomplicate it or make it feel like another chore. You don't have to journal every day if that is not what you are into. There is no one perfect way to use your journal. I recommend starting off just writing in it just like you are talking to your friend. Simple journal prompts like: What has made me happy today? What are my goals for the week? What has inspired me this week? - Are all good ones to start with.

BET: What are some challenges you face as a black woman founder? How are you able to overcome them? JF: Like many Black founders, I struggle with the same challenges like access to non-dilutive capital, mentors in the space, and having all the resources needed to support growth. However, I really try not to focus on those issues. I stay really centered on my “why.” I am building something special for women of color and I am not going to let any challenges prevent me from making this happen. Like many before me, you just have to dig in, figure it out, and lean in to the support of your family and friends who believe in you.

BET: Biggest lesson you’ve learned as a founder? JF: You have to find joy in being a student of the business. Starting off you are going to make a lot of mistakes as you learn. If you get upset or anxious about every bump in the road you will drive yourself crazy. I've learned to really embrace each lesson as just that - a lesson and a way for me to do better or improve next time. BET: Where are you hoping to see Be Rooted go next? JF: From the beginning, I wanted to offer a full offering of stationery products but I had to start small. I launched with a focused line of journals to test and learn, but by the end of the year, I will be expanding into many other school and office supply categories. I am really excited about being the go-to destination for women of color. This article has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Written by Tira Urquhart