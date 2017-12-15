The Royal Wedding Date Is Set, But Meghan Has To Complete These Tasks Before Walking Down The Aisle

The low-key couple will marry in St. George's Chapel on Windsor Castle grounds following the queen's approval of their nuptials. Yes, since the queen is the monarch, it's technically up to her to grant such unions, which may come as a surprise to Americans who are used to the typical patriarchal rule of having to ask the bride's father for her hand in marriage.

After a whirlwind 18-month courtship that's resulted in the most radical romantic pairing the (immediate) British royal family has ever seen, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will marry at Windsor Castle in the spring, the very castle that bears his last name. Having put a ring on it mid-"Engagement Chicken" chicken roast (deadass), the couple is engaged to be married, following typical royal protocol for swift engagements.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na

The blushing bride-to-be has already sold the North American property where she and her (literal) prince fell for each other, and has skipped across the pond to live with Harry in Nottingham Cottage ahead of their May 19 wedding.

If this doesn't sound like typical, stuffy aristocratic pre-wedding protocol, it's because it's probs not! Other than being a commoner (so was Kate Middleton), Meghan is an American and also, we don't know if you've heard, Black, which is a perfect storm of traits antithetical to the British monarchy.

Along with diverging from some norms, she's also out here actual breaking royal rules, which is awesome. They have a lot of arbitrary rules, if you weren't familiar. For instance, Meghan technically did a boo boo when she wore this handbag with handles last week, because totes are totally against royal protocol. So many rules, so little time!

While she may be breaking some rules, she also is sacrificing a lot to be with Harry. She's currently going through the process of becoming a British citizen and will have to be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England prior to her wedding, as she and Harry plan to have a marriage that follows with the church's teachings, the Archbishop of Canterbury tells People.

But probably the most major stipulation of all is a full-on royal wedding. That's to say, one that will be televised and watched by millions. Why, oh, why would she agree to such a thing, you ask incredulously? Welp, it's simple. Not that we already binge-watched season two of The Crown less than a week after its release, or anything, but if we had, we would say it's because the monarchy can only be preserved if the people like them, and to have people like them as opposed to overthrow them, they have to let people in on their precious experiences. So starting with Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth's late sister, who wed on "telly" (as they call it!) in 1960, royal weddings are broadcast to the masses to quell the people and give them a taste of something so that they can feel like they are a part of it even when, in reality, they are not.