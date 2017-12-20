Junie's 'Clubhouse' Birthday Featured Minnie Mouse And The Whole Gang

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., aka Junie, turned two (Dec. 16) and turnt up Disney style! Cleveland Cavaliers baller Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor threw their daughter a Minnie Mouse Club birthday bash at Sky Zone Van Nuys and it's beyond your 2-year-old self's wildest dreams.
The toddler had on a full Minnie Mouse outfit with a tutu, sequined red, black and silver Minnie ears, a jean jacket and a fur to top it off, not to mention some of her own Junie merchandise and Gucci tennis shoes. She was styled by Crystal Fox Fashions, who made sure she looked adorable. We mean, what two year-old is this poppin'?
Baby Junie had the whole Mickey Mouse Clubhouse there in full costume! "Junie's Mouse Clubhouse" was put together thanks to Berhe Love Production and Eat Desserts on the dessert table and a custom, Disney-themed cake.
Teyana Taylor's mom was on hand to help celebrate her grandbaby's special day and came decked in Junie merch. Yes, this 2-year-old tot is selling tees, y'all!
Iman and Teyana clearly have their hands full with this one and hopefully we get to see how they handle it all on their new reality show coming to VH1 in 2018. In the meantime, we'll keep up with them on the 'Gram. See Teyana's sweet b-day message to her baby girl below:
