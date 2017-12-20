Junie's 'Clubhouse' Birthday Featured Minnie Mouse And The Whole Gang

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., aka Junie, turned two (Dec. 16) and turnt up Disney style! Cleveland Cavaliers baller Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor threw their daughter a Minnie Mouse Club birthday bash at Sky Zone Van Nuys and it's beyond your 2-year-old self's wildest dreams.

The toddler had on a full Minnie Mouse outfit with a tutu, sequined red, black and silver Minnie ears, a jean jacket and a fur to top it off, not to mention some of her own Junie merchandise and Gucci tennis shoes. She was styled by Crystal Fox Fashions, who made sure she looked adorable. We mean, what two year-old is this poppin'?