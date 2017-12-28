Keyshia Ka'oir Publicly Told Gucci Mane She Wants a Baby Boy For Her Birthday

There’s no denying the Wopsters had a stellar year, so how do you top The Mane Event ? With a baby, duh! Keyshia Ka'oir may have eluded on Twitter that she and Gucci Mane were trying for a lil guwop when Gucci asked fans for birthday gift ideas for wifey. Keyshia replied with a not-so-subtle hint, “I want a baby boy.”

The lifestyle mogul already has three children of her own, but none with Gucci. Since the couple was basically #BlackLove goals in 2017, becoming #BlackFamily goals in 2018 is naturally the next step. Keyshia’s baby fever was received with comments like, “Give her what she wants!” and multiple heart face emjois so it’s safe to say the fans are on board.

She turns 33 year-old on January 10 so the newlyweds have some work to do, and fast!