Did Kim Kardashian Just Hint She'll Be Breastfeeding Her Surrogate Baby?

In a recent post she's showing off a My Brest Friend Deluxe Nursing Pillow ($40). Will she be breastfeeding? Here's the receipt below:

Looking at Kim Kardashian 's Instagram stories, it's easy to assume she's excited. The baby countdown is on with her surrogate ready to give birth soon, so we completely understand why Kimmy is taking to social media (in such a KarJenner way!) to give hints about how she's going to welcome her third baby with hubby Kayne West .

We're not too sure if that was the actually meaning of the post, but with the KarJenner camp, everything is a mystery, as they only leave hints to go by. Don't make us bring up the mystery that is Kylie Jenner's pregnancy (or not)!

Hint or not, we don't think this is the time to come for the reality star, as Kim K. has been in her clapback bag — especially when it comes to her family.

Need receipts? She just clapped back at Daily Mail who posted a story showing never-before-seen modeling shots of her mother, Kris Jenner, calling her "Chubby" in the title.

Kim quickly took to her Twitter calling the publication out: