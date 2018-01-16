K. Michelle Has Successfully Gotten Her Butt Implants Removed

Kimberly Michelle Pate promised you two things before the new year: she's no longer going by K. Michelle and she's getting rid of her butt implants — point, blank, period. A little more than two weeks into the new year, and she's already delivered on both promises. While returning to her birth name proved to be simple, getting rid of her implants may not be so easy. A few weeks ago, she paid tribute on Instagram to her big ol' booty she affectionately named "Betsy."

“For me, I’ve always been open. I’ve always been curvy, but it was never enough,” Michelle shared while appearing on the talk show, The Real. “I thought, ‘I’m having trouble with men right now and maybe if I had a big ol’ huge butt, then I’d get bigger love.’ So that’s what I did. I did butt, I did hips." So what's causing the need for the removal? The 33-year-old singer actually confessed how it's affecting her health: "It’s to the point where the aching and the pain that made me get checked for lupus, now it’s due to my legs. My butt is so big that my legs are not holding it.”

Finding a doctor to remove the implants was not easily done. “People don’t talk about it. I’ve gone to doctors who don’t want to touch it. I’ve found one doctor who is going to do it for me. But imagine if you don’t have the money to get it out?” Although the "Miss You, Goodbye" singer found it difficult yet necessary to remove the implants for the sake of her health, on January 12, her "ass"-ets were successfully extracted by a professional plastic surgeon.

We are truly happy to hear that Kimberly Michelle is recovering well and, according to her latest Instagram post, she is getting her mind, body and soul ready to begin touring for her People I Used to Know tour in February. First stop: Providence, Rhode Island. Wishing you a speedy recovery, K. For more on The Artist Formerly Known As K. Michelle click here.

Written by Tweety Elitou