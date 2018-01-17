Kylie Jenner Had A Crib Delivered To Her Crib Yesterday

If you needed more concrete proof that the Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors are, in fact, true, paparazzi spotted the delivery of a crib to the KUWTK star's mansion yesterday (Jan. 16). While Kylie's baby bump has been in hiding, a drone did capture shots from what looked like a secret PJ-themed baby shower for the 20-year-old back in November. Now a crib shows up at Kylie's place. Hmm...

On top of these very telling clues, Kylie's lack of public appearances as of late and refusal to be photographed all point to "a bun in the oven." Another rumor floating around? Kylie is actually big sis Kim's surrogate. Boom!

Kim and Kanye West welcomed baby No. 3 yesterday, so this could be a possibility. But we guess we'll have to wait and see how this whole KarJenner baby boom thing plays out.