Congrats, Kimye! Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Their Third Child

Congratulations are in order for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as their newest addition just arrived via surrogate.

The reality starlet shared the news with her fans via her website with all of the details of her and her hubby's new bundle of joy there for reference.

While she refrained from mentioning the little girl's name, she did reveal that she arrived on Monday, January 15 at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 seven lbs, 6 oz.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," she wrote. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."

Kimye's newest addition marks their third child together, joining their boy Saint, 2, and eldest, North, 4.

So, how do the new big siblings feel about their little sister coming into the picture?

"North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister," she mentioned in the post.

Congratulations to the couple on their new bundle of joy!