Kim Kardashian Just Cleared Up A Major Misconception About Surrogacy

Something that Kim Kardashian has never been shy to share is her ongoing battle with child-rearing. Her and Kanye's third child, who was born just this week, was born via surrogacy. Kim took to her app to clear up some misconceptions about the process — and honestly taught us a lot about the birthing option.

Over its past 14 (!) season, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has introduced the general public to a number of issues they'd otherwise not be exposed to.

Kim took to her KKW app to explain the real deal behind the whole surrogacy thing.

"With my past pregnancies, I suffered from both preeclampsia and placenta accreta...When I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said it wasn't safe for my - or the baby's - health to carry on my own," she wrote. "After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to."

We don't know how we navigated through our lives as adult women not knowing this fact, but thankfully Woke Kimmy™ is here to hit us with the #facts. Kimberly taught me!

Kim goes on to say there are different methods for finding a gestational carrier, including through an agency, as she and Kanye did. And even though her past pregnancy cravings have led her to extremes such as expressly traveling to Paris to eat a piece of cheesecake, she goes on to say that not carrying her own baby had its challenges as well.

"People assume it's better because you don't have to deal with the physical changes, pain, or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint," she added.

Congratulations to the Wests!