Watch 6-Month Preggo Tia Mowry Hit These Dancehall Moves Like A Pro

Beenie Man and PND are on her playlist!

Published 5 hours ago

Werk! Our girl Tia Mowry is totally preggo, but she's not about to let that stop her from moving!

Smiling from ear to ear with her choreographer and CEO of Dancehall FunkLorenzo Hanna, Tia shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers videos of her dancing to the dancehall riddim with her 6-month baby bump — and we are here for it!

Check out the 39-year-old expecting mother dancing to "Not Nice" by PARTYNEXTDOOR:

And another one dancing to "Dude" by Beenie Man:

How adorable! We've got a feeling that with this kind of movement, Tia's baby girl and second child with hubby Cory Hardrict will be a dancing queen. 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot)

