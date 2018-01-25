Watch 6-Month Preggo Tia Mowry Hit These Dancehall Moves Like A Pro

Werk! Our girl Tia Mowry is totally preggo, but she's not about to let that stop her from moving!

Smiling from ear to ear with her choreographer and CEO of Dancehall Funk, Lorenzo Hanna, Tia shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers videos of her dancing to the dancehall riddim with her 6-month baby bump — and we are here for it!

Check out the 39-year-old expecting mother dancing to "Not Nice" by PARTYNEXTDOOR: