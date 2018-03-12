This 12-Year-Old Girl Is Going Viral For Her Melanin Art

Jaylah Abbey had no idea that when she posted her little sister’s drawings on Twitter that it would cause her to go viral with over 250k likes, 70k comments and even prospects for selling her art. The 12-year-old, Dana Abbey, became the definition of a star when her art pieces blew up overnight thanks to her 19-year-old big sister, Jaylah, sharing her sister’s artwork simply because she was proud of her. See the photos that started it all below:

When my little sister was 5 she drew that first picture in art class and gave it to me, now she’s 12 and sends me pictures like this 😍😩 pic.twitter.com/o7FCFIncxx — J✨ (@Jaylah_Baby) February 25, 2018

"It was then when I realized just how huge this was becoming. It was a crazy feeling," Dana recaps with BET exclusively about the moment when they realized her art was becoming viral. Admitting that she didn't think too much about it when her sister told her she posted her artwork, she remembers being in shock after receiving 3,000 likes, in just a day! "After I got home from school that Monday, [Jaylah] FaceTimed me. I asked her if this attention was normal for her and she said, '50 likes isn’t even normal for me!'" Dana continued. Growing "from 3,000 to 100,000 in a matter of hours," Dana knew her representation of "how beautiful a Black woman can be" struck a chord. Empowered by the young lady’s vision of diverse #MelaninMagic, which she artistically displayed on paper, new fans fell in love with her vision of different types of beauty, including those with freckles, vitiligo, and features that are often shunned by Western standards of pretty.

“I didn’t think she would get this kind of response. I mean I’ve always known she was good but I never thought people would react like this,” Jaylah said while admitting she can’t draw. “I mean, my sister sets a pretty high standard in the house,” Jaylah tells BET.com exclusively. It’s clear that Dana has some serious talent, especially if you read the responses she invoked with her art:

Amazing to see a kid understanding the need for giving voice to people with vitiligo and faces dusted with freckles...i mean how thoughtful for her age ❤ — Ramya Aiyer (@madraswali) February 27, 2018 My mom has lupus with lesions that mirror vitilago on her face, scalp, ears, back, neck and arms. I sent this to her to remind her that now matter the scars, she's still beautiful. Thank you Dana. ❤ — 👑Duchess 🐘 (@DuchessLiberty) February 27, 2018 Oh my goodness...you are very talented!! I suspect there will be books filled with your artwork published in the future. — PlyGrnd (@Playground_66) February 28, 2018 I would like to purchase some of your #art, please.💖💖 — 4urSpirit (@4UrSpirit) February 28, 2018

So what inspired Dana? "All types of beauty are special. Sadly, today’s society is focused on seeing only one type of beautiful," Dana shared. "In my opinion, all skin types, colors, and sizes should be appreciated. I create my artwork to show how everything can be beautiful and to tell the world that everybody is different and unique at the same time. There is no person that looks exactly like the other, so stop trying to get everybody to look the same. It’s just not going to work. Besides, normal is boring anyway." Can you believe she's only in middle-school?

Bless y’all with a few more from her 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/Lm0Gh728OD — J✨ (@Jaylah_Baby) February 26, 2018

“I’m just proud that my sister is comfortable and proud of who she is. She draws women of all types of ethnicities and 'imperfections.'” And as for whether she believes her sister's art is #BlackGirlMagic? “Yes, I do feel like some of her work is a great example of Black girl magic.” We couldn't agree more. "Black women in artwork is something I barely see, which is crazy, [Black] women are so beautiful to me. I think I just wanted to put them in the spotlight for once. They are too special to be hidden in the dark," Dana proclaims. As for what we can expect in the future for the talented artist, get ready to see her artwork available for purchase. "In the near future, I wish to have an online shop open so people can buy my artwork. Later on, I want to open up a real store, maybe in New York, where everybody will see it. I want to attend an art school in New York as well in the time ahead," Dana said. We say, get this girl an art show fast!

Written by Tweety Elitou