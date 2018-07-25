See Jennifer Lopez Celebrate Turning 49 With A Fabulous Family Vacation

EAST HAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 12: Jennifer Lopez attends Apollo in the Hamptons 2017: hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 12, 2017 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo)

ARod, the twins and even long-time manager Benny Medina!

Published 1 week ago

We mean it when we say that JLo is living her best life, trust us because we have the receipts. 

Jenny from the Block just turned the big 49 yesterday (July 24) and she celebrated her day with close friends and family. 

She gave us a peek into her birthday celebration with an Instagram flick that included her main man, ARod, her twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian, and her longtime manager, Benny Medina

But it was her recent post that gave us the details of her birthday celebration that made us appreciate the intimate gathering.

“So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends... the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing...:)”

So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends... the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing...:) I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life... thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers... I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!! I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can!! Honestly that is the biggest birthday gift God has ever given me!! I love you forever... Jennifer Here are a few pics from the day!!! Have a beautiful one! 😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🔥🔥 all photos by: @lacarba

The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer was so touched by the outpouring of love from her fans that she wanted to share the love back.

“I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life... thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers...”

Current birthday situation... yup photo credit : @lacarba

We are so glad that she enjoyed her special day, and we can’t wait to see what she has planned for the big 5-0!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo)

