See Jennifer Lopez Celebrate Turning 49 With A Fabulous Family Vacation

We mean it when we say that JLo is living her best life, trust us because we have the receipts.

Jenny from the Block just turned the big 49 yesterday (July 24) and she celebrated her day with close friends and family.

She gave us a peek into her birthday celebration with an Instagram flick that included her main man, ARod, her twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian, and her longtime manager, Benny Medina.

But it was her recent post that gave us the details of her birthday celebration that made us appreciate the intimate gathering.

“So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends... the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing...:)”