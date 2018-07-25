See Jennifer Lopez Celebrate Turning 49 With A Fabulous Family Vacation

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
We mean it when we say that JLo is living her best life, trust us because we have the receipts.
Jenny from the Block just turned the big 49 yesterday (July 24) and she celebrated her day with close friends and family.
She gave us a peek into her birthday celebration with an Instagram flick that included her main man, ARod, her twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian, and her longtime manager, Benny Medina.
But it was her recent post that gave us the details of her birthday celebration that made us appreciate the intimate gathering.
“So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends... the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing...:)”
The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer was so touched by the outpouring of love from her fans that she wanted to share the love back.
“I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life... thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers...”
We are so glad that she enjoyed her special day, and we can’t wait to see what she has planned for the big 5-0!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo)
