Popeyes Is Serving Up A Whole Champagne-Dipped, 24-Karat Wing Meal For Just $5

Is there anything better than biting into a piece of Popeyes crispy, flaky, Louisiana-style chicken? Well, have you tried them dipped in champagne and tossed in 24-karat gold?

We honestly thought Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's best invention was their famous 5 Buck Box. Well, they upgraded it and proved us wrong once again. In honor of their 3000th store opening in Elizabeth, New Jersey, four lucky locations in Manhattan, New Orleans, Anaheim as well as the new Elizabeth location were serving some Popeyes chicken wings drenched in champagne batter and coated with 24-karat gold flakes on Oct. 4.

Check out what these delectable wings look like below:

