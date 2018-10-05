Popeyes Is Serving Up A Whole Champagne-Dipped, 24-Karat Wing Meal For Just $5

#Couplecam: Amber Rose Ditches Her NBA Boo For Tyga's Best Friend
Is there anything better than biting into a piece of Popeyes crispy, flaky, Louisiana-style chicken? Well, have you tried them dipped in champagne and tossed in 24-karat gold?
We honestly thought Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's best invention was their famous 5 Buck Box. Well, they upgraded it and proved us wrong once again. In honor of their 3000th store opening in Elizabeth, New Jersey, four lucky locations in Manhattan, New Orleans, Anaheim as well as the new Elizabeth location were serving some Popeyes chicken wings drenched in champagne batter and coated with 24-karat gold flakes on Oct. 4.
Check out what these delectable wings look like below:
These spicy tenders even came with a side of their honey with gold flakes, too! According to Popeyes president Alex Santoro, the fried chicken fast food chain wanted us all to join in on the celebration of their 3000th store with this Boneless Wing Bash.
"We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them. It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us."
Popeyes definitely isn’t the first restaurant to give customers a taste of opulence with gold infused wings, but they are the first to sell it for the low price of $5! The six-piece, boneless wing meal was even served with a side and a biscuit. Now, that’s our kind of $5 buck box!
See what Popeyes fans had to say about the limited-time only, champagne, gold tenders:
Well, these wings sold out quick but hopefully Popeyes brings them back soon so we can all get a taste of crispy, golden luxury!
Check out our Excess episode featuring gold wings below:
(Photo: BET)
