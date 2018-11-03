New Neck, New Back: Khia Debuts Her Brand New Body — And Booty — Days After Getting Cosmetic Surgery

The Internet Has Questions On The Biggie Hand-Me-Downs Faith Evans May Be Giving Stevie J
Just one day after visiting Atlanta’s celebrity plastic surgeon, Dr. Curves for cosmetic surgery, “My Neck My Back” rapper Khia took to the ‘gram to flaunt her brand new curvalicious body leaving many of her Instagram followers shook!
Excited to share the results from her Brazilian Butt Lift, a fat transfer and Lipo 360, the 40-year-old media personality danced around in Dr. Curves “new state-of-the-art recovery house,” giving everyone a sneak peek of her ASSets.
Press play to see for yourself.
“Hey, this is your girl, Khia, the day after surgery! I got my curves and I’m feeling curvalicious. Thank you, Dr. Curves,” she shared excitedly in the video.
Quickly fans begin filling her comment section with one questioning, “Queen got her body done now what yall gone talk about now???”
She responded, “All they gone be taking [talking] about is this ass,” along with the hashtags, #FullFreePromo #Ka$hForThisAss, and #Ka$hOnly.
Another weighed in stating, “Now the bitter Betty’s gonna try to talk about your teeth,” to which she replied, “I paid for the ass, they gotta pay for the teeth #IfYouWantItYouGotToSpendItBaby.”
Bloop!
We're happy to see that Khia is satisfied with the results, and wasn't afraid to spend some real coins to ensure she got professional cosmetic surgery without compromising her health.
FYI: In typical Khia fashion, she also has a new rap to accompany her new bawdy!
Okurr! What do y’all think of her transformation? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)
