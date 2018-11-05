Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Getting Cheated On WHILE Pregnant

The moment we’ve all been waiting for this entire season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians —Khloe Kardashian finally opened up on Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal while she was VERY pregnant. The highly publicized scandal that rocked the internet back in April earned him the nickname Tristan "Third Trimester" Thompson for allegedly cheating on both his previous baby mama, Jordy C, and Khloe while they were both in the home stretch of their pregnancies. However, the now mom of 6-month-old True Thompson received a lot of backlash throughout the whole ordeal and after from folks who blame her for the split between the baller and his ex.

Leading up to Sunday’s “uncomfortable and super emotional” episode (Nov. 4) of KUWTK, Khloe live tweeted this strings of messages: