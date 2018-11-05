Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Getting Cheated On WHILE Pregnant

<<enter caption here>> at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Getting Cheated On WHILE Pregnant

This week's "KUWTK" episode was "uncomfortable and super emotional" for the star.

Published 2 days ago

The moment we’ve all been waiting for this entire season of Keeping Up With the KardashiansKhloe Kardashian finally opened up on Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal while she was VERY pregnant. The highly publicized scandal that rocked the internet back in April earned him the nickname Tristan "Third Trimester" Thompson for allegedly cheating on both his previous baby mama, Jordy C, and Khloe while they were both in the home stretch of their pregnancies. However, the now mom of 6-month-old True Thompson received a lot of backlash throughout the whole ordeal and after from folks who blame her for the split between the baller and his ex.

Leading up to Sunday’s “uncomfortable and super emotional” episode (Nov. 4) of KUWTK, Khloe live tweeted this strings of messages:

Khloe and Tristan are still together but it’s unclear if they’re on solid ground or not. While the semi-revealing episode and even more revealing tweets were met with much love, there was also a equal response of negativity. Yikes!  

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC