Why We Need To Acknowledge Tristan Thompson’s FIRST Baby, And He Does Too

We've been so swept up in the excitement around the KarJenner baby boom of 2018 — Kim’s surrogacy, Kylie’s stealthiness and, of course, Khloe’s newfound love and miracle baby — that we haven’t stopped to consider the large elephant in the room, specifically the one plopped right in Khloe's new nursery. Jordan Craig, more informally known as Jordy C, is Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his 1-year-old son who was seemingly dumped while pregnant with his first child and cast aside so that he could start his relationship with the reality star. Yes, this is baby No. 2 for the Cleveland Cavaliers' baller who, as far as we know, has never been seen with his son, Prince Oliver (born 2016). It gets even messier, because the timeline of his new relationship makes it look as though Tristan split from his pregnant ex to date Kardashian.

#MemoriesWithYou💕 A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

If you’re a full blown KUWTK stan and feel like you need go back in your DVR to re-watch episodes for any “juicy deets” you might have missed on Jordy, don’t. She’s surprisingly low key for a lifestyle blogger (@AllEyesOnJordyC) who runs her own hair extension boutique and online clothing line. Plus, there’s the fact that Jordy has NEVER been mentioned by any Kardashian kin or Tristan after linking up with Koko. Not even the slightest reference to their son, who will be siblings with Khloe’s baby on the way, is ever made. Jordy hasn’t said anything either, and has posted all but one pic of Prince since his arrival in December 2016. This is probably a good thing since Blac Chyna just filed court docs for her alleged trauma from being caught in the Kardashian vortex.

Tristan Thompson Ex-Girlfriend Model Jordan Craig https://t.co/kUMg0LWn3V pic.twitter.com/1lZTtSGKwC — Empire Boo Boo Kitty (@EmpireBBK) December 21, 2017

Jordy has more in common with Blac Chyna and yet another link to the first family of reality TV: she used to date Tyga (double yikes). Oh, did we mention she’s related to Kevin Hart too, through marriage with her cousin Eniko Parrish? Not play-cousin, like, real-life, I’m-going-to-throw-you-a-baby-shower-type cousin. Because she did. That concludes this portion of “down the Jordy C rabbit hole we go.” Because regardless of her celebrity ties, we’re sure Jordy didn’t sign her and her son up to be the next Kardashian “victims.” But instead of sending her floods sympathy Tweets (see below), can we call out Tristan for being the f**ck boi that he is?

Poor other baby that he left behind. He left a women who was already pregnant 2 B W/ Khloe. Now that she's preg. he might run. I really hope he does right by both of the children. This one will be celebrated like a royalty. The other wont. They're both equally as special. — ✌ ʚϊɞβêçkʚϊɞ ✌ (@BekLiza) December 21, 2017

i really hope jordan craig is alright. she might not care much, but to see the man who left you when you were pregnant, so happy and being there for the pregnancy of the woman he left you for is kinda rough 😕 — ✧ RY PIXELS ✧ (@rypixels) December 20, 2017

Tristan Thompson left his pregnant gf, doesn't acknowledge his 1st born son but was happy to pose for a pregnancy announcement with Khloe? pic.twitter.com/XTIzHabwBj — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) December 21, 2017

This may be Khloe’s first stab at parenthood, but certainly not his. Just to recap: He has a WHOLE other baby that he never mentions, but has no problem professing his love for the "Revenge Body" star on all social media platforms. The 26=year-old NBA star met Khloe on a blind date in September 2016 while Jordy C was still very pregnant. It’s true, we don’t know the whole story, and not everyone wants to parade their child around for the public (although we’re sure this new baby will be riding the KUWTK train), BUT will Prince ever be acknowledged by his daddy, or nah? The point here is that while we’re all talking about Khloe Kadashian’s pregnancy (and of course, we're happy for her) we can’t just breeze past the fact the Tristan will be a father of two. We can't ignore how he dropped his Black baby mama for a white (and very rich) one. And furthermore, there needs to be some acknowledgment of that from the NBA star, whose involvement with reality TV’s royal family has definitely helped his stardom. As for Jordy and Prince, Khloe and Tristan’s growing fetus has cemented them a place in the Kardashian-verse for life, whether they welcome it or not. It just is what it is. Protect your peace, sis! #TeamJordyC

Written by BET Staff