Meghan Markle's Mom Got The Invite To Christmas With the Royals...Before Kate Middleton's Fam

Queen Elizabeth may have found Meghan Markle's mother worthy of having royal company, because, according to The Daily Mail, the royal matriarch recently extended an invitation to Doria Ragland to come to spend Christmas with the royal family as a “mark of her [the Queen’s] respect,” for the Duchess.

For those who may not know, this is an extremely rare offer—not even Kate Middleton's family has gotten this invitation to stay, although they attended Christmas church services with the royal family.

Per the Daily Mail's report, the Duchess of Sussex’s mother has been invited to stay at Sandringham House (the Queen's estate) in Norfolk, England, during the holidays, which works perfectly for the first-time pregnant Duchess who has no family in Britain.

It is suspected that the 62-year-old received the invitation was a “very thoughtful gesture,” according to a source.

