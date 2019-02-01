Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Post Sweet Tributes For Daughter, Stormi's 1st Birthday

#Couplecam: Fabolous' Stepdaughter And Her Rapper Boo, G Herbo Are A Whole Mood
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
It's already a year ago now, that the rumors of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy became a reality when she gave birth to Stormi Webster and dropped footage chronicling her secret pregnancy just days later. Yes, our little Stormi is officially a one-year-old! And while in true KarJenner fashion, we're sure the over-the-top festivites will be taking place this weekend, today (Feb. 1) Stormi's parents and the rest of the family are giving her the sweetest shout outs on social media.
First up is proud mama, Kylie, who has posted not one, but two tributes already to her baby girl. The first features a montage of Stormi pics. The second, is a video clip that features a younger Stormi and her parents enjoying a day out.
Next up is her dad, rapper Travis Scott, who gushed over his daughter with a slideshow of pics on Instagram.
Aunite Kim Kardashian who welcomed daughter Chicago West just a couple weeks prior to Stormi's birth, glam-ma Kris Jenner, and honorary Auntie Jordyn Woods all also posted birthday wishes of thier own to the tot.
We're sure more birthday tributes for Stormi are on thier way considering she is lipkit heiress and sucessor to Kylie's (almost) billion-dollar empire!
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS