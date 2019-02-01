Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Post Sweet Tributes For Daughter, Stormi's 1st Birthday

Published Yesterday

It's already a year ago now, that the rumors of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy became a reality when she gave birth to Stormi Webster and dropped footage chronicling her secret pregnancy just days later. Yes, our little Stormi is officially a one-year-old! And while in true KarJenner fashion, we're sure the over-the-top festivites will be taking place this weekend, today (Feb. 1) Stormi's parents and the rest of the family are giving her the sweetest shout outs on social media.

First up is proud mama, Kylie, who has posted not one, but two tributes already to her baby girl. The first features a montage of Stormi pics. The second, is a video clip that features a younger Stormi and her parents enjoying a day out.

Happy Birthday Stormi ♥️ We Love you..

Next up is her dad, rapper Travis Scott, who gushed over his daughter with a slideshow of pics on Instagram. 

Aunite Kim Kardashian who welcomed daughter Chicago West just a couple weeks prior to Stormi's birth, glam-ma Kris Jenner, and honorary Auntie Jordyn Woods all also posted birthday wishes of thier own to the tot.

We're sure more birthday tributes for Stormi are on thier way considering she is lipkit heiress and sucessor to Kylie's (almost) billion-dollar empire! 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

