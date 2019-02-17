Omarion Having A Dance-Off With His Four-Year-Old Son Is An Entire Sunday Mood

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 22: Omarion attends The 8th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Streamy Awards)

Megaa Omari Grandberry is stuntin’ like his daddy!

Published 2 days ago

Omarion and his son Megaa Omari Grandberry are the ray of sunshine we all need amid these polar vortexes and winter storms. The father and son duo took to social media to share a video of their dance-off that is dangerously cute.

Megaa sure got the moves like his daddy.

Omarion captured the beautiful moment on his Instgram Live, showing how proud he is of his four-year-old boy. Watch below:

Megaa certainly has the soul and Omarion claimed it. When the little one was just little over a month old, Omarion told the folks at Hip-Hollywood, "Dancing will be our thing. Whether or not he wants to go professional... but that's going to be our thing. Like every time he come through, 'Where your eight count at? I need to see it. Let's go up!'"

Watch the clip below with Apryl Jones, Megaa's mommy, from 2014.

Apryl Jones and Omarion have since split but clearly they are doing some great co-parenting.

Gotta love Black dads!

Written by BET Staff

