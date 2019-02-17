Omarion Having A Dance-Off With His Four-Year-Old Son Is An Entire Sunday Mood

Omarion and his son Megaa Omari Grandberry are the ray of sunshine we all need amid these polar vortexes and winter storms. The father and son duo took to social media to share a video of their dance-off that is dangerously cute. Megaa sure got the moves like his daddy.

Megaa certainly has the soul and Omarion claimed it. When the little one was just little over a month old, Omarion told the folks at Hip-Hollywood, "Dancing will be our thing. Whether or not he wants to go professional... but that's going to be our thing. Like every time he come through, 'Where your eight count at? I need to see it. Let's go up!'"



Watch the clip below with Apryl Jones, Megaa's mommy, from 2014.