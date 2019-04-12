See Lauren London's Beautiful Tattoo Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

See Lauren London's Beautiful Tattoo Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

“God will rise.”

Yesterday (April 11), the world paused to honor the life and legacy of rapper and community philanthropist Nipsey Hussle

With over 20,000 guests showing up to Los Angeles' Staples Center, and countless fans live-streaming Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life Service, this day will forever be remembered as #TheMarathonContinues. 

Not only were onlookers left in tears, but many found themselves inspired as the day unfolded with memorable moments including heartwarming words from the 33-year-old’s family, friends, and children.

In honor of her longtime partner, Lauren London took to Instagram to reveal her permanent tribute to the love of her life.

See the portrait of Nipsey that Lauren had inked on her arm along with the same words the rapper had tattooed next to his right eye, “God will rise”: 

“Real love never dies. When you see me you will always see him,” she captioned the photo.

King Ermias! Love you forever and even after that

Lauren joins rappers Rick RossThe Game and NBA player JR Smith, who also got tattoos in honor of Ermias Joseph Asghedom, known by many as NIP.

Now, that's love! Without a doubt, there was respect for the fallen rapper. Rest in power, Nipsey Hussle!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

