See Lauren London's Beautiful Tattoo Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

Yesterday (April 11), the world paused to honor the life and legacy of rapper and community philanthropist Nipsey Hussle.

With over 20,000 guests showing up to Los Angeles' Staples Center, and countless fans live-streaming Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life Service, this day will forever be remembered as #TheMarathonContinues.

Not only were onlookers left in tears, but many found themselves inspired as the day unfolded with memorable moments including heartwarming words from the 33-year-old’s family, friends, and children.

In honor of her longtime partner, Lauren London took to Instagram to reveal her permanent tribute to the love of her life.

See the portrait of Nipsey that Lauren had inked on her arm along with the same words the rapper had tattooed next to his right eye, “God will rise”: