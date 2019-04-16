See This 'Lion King' Movie Poster Maternity Photo Shoot That's Going Viral

Charnelle Smith has taken the internet by storm with a breathtaking maternity photo shoot that will have folks even more pumped then they already are for the release of the live-action Lion King film dropping in June. “My inspiration behind the shoot was Nala, which is my daughter’s name. When I was little, I use to always say that I would name my daughter Nala from The Lion King.

I also knew that I wanted my pictures to be different. I didn’t just want the regular bathtub shoot or the fly away dress with panties. I wanted something daring and fearless. What’s more fearless than a lion, right? [laughs] And with The Lion King coming out and Beyoncé playing Nala, it was just a perfect idea that Suzanne brought to life,” the 28-year-old, Virginia resident told BET exclusively.