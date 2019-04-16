See This 'Lion King' Movie Poster Maternity Photo Shoot That's Going Viral

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Charnelle Smith has taken the internet by storm with a breathtaking maternity photo shoot that will have folks even more pumped then they already are for the release of the live-action Lion King film dropping in June. “My inspiration behind the shoot was Nala, which is my daughter’s name. When I was little, I use to always say that I would name my daughter Nala from The Lion King.
I also knew that I wanted my pictures to be different. I didn’t just want the regular bathtub shoot or the fly away dress with panties. I wanted something daring and fearless. What’s more fearless than a lion, right? [laughs] And with The Lion King coming out and Beyoncé playing Nala, it was just a perfect idea that Suzanne brought to life,” the 28-year-old, Virginia resident told BET exclusively.
The stunning shoot was shot by Suzanne Delwar, who is responsible for other viral photo shoots as well as celebrity shoots. One photo shows 8-month-along Charnelle with the same movie poster backdrop as the Disney original film. A second photo shows her looking over fictional Pride Rock, Simba’s birthplace in the movie.
The maternity shoot wasn’t the only special place she planned to carry out a Lion King theme, either.
“I originally planned for a Lion King-themed room. However, I’ve changed her room to a more pretty glam princess room. But I did receive so many Lion King-related gifts at my shower, so she will definitely still know exactly what The Lion King is. My baby shower was Lion King-themed.”
As far as the reaction from family, friends and even strangers:
“My family and friends were all amazed at the pictures. They kept reposting them on Instagram. At the shower I had a backdrop created of the picture and that was the main attraction at the shower. When I go out people are like, ‘Hey you’re that girl who took those pictures.' [laughs]”
(Photos: Suzanne Delwar/ @suzannedelwar)
