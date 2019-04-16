See This 'Lion King' Movie Poster Maternity Photo Shoot That's Going Viral

"I wanted something daring and fearless. What’s more fearless than a lion, right?"

Charnelle Smith has taken the internet by storm with a breathtaking maternity photo shoot that will have folks even more pumped then they already are for the release of the live-action Lion King film dropping in June. “My inspiration behind the shoot was Nala, which is my daughter’s name. When I was little, I use to always say that I would name my daughter Nala from The Lion King.

I also knew that I wanted my pictures to be different. I didn’t just want the regular bathtub shoot or the fly away dress with panties. I wanted something daring and fearless. What’s more fearless than a lion, right? [laughs] And with The Lion King coming out and Beyoncé playing Nala, it was just a perfect idea that Suzanne brought to life,” the 28-year-old, Virginia resident told BET exclusively.

The stunning shoot was shot by Suzanne Delwar, who is responsible for other viral photo shoots as well as celebrity shoots. One photo shows 8-month-along Charnelle with the same movie poster backdrop as the Disney original film. A second photo shows her looking over fictional Pride Rock, Simba’s birthplace in the movie.

The maternity shoot wasn’t the only special place she planned to carry out a Lion King theme, either.

“I originally planned for a Lion King-themed room. However, I’ve changed her room to a more pretty glam princess room. But I did receive so many Lion King-related gifts at my shower, so she will definitely still know exactly what The Lion King is. My baby shower was Lion King-themed.”

(Photos: Suzanne Delwar/ @suzannedelwar)

As far as the reaction from family, friends and even strangers:

“My family and friends were all amazed at the pictures. They kept reposting them on Instagram. At the shower I had a backdrop created of the picture and that was the main attraction at the shower. When I go out people are like, ‘Hey you’re that girl who took those pictures.' [laughs]”

Written by BET Staff

