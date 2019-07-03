Tia Mowry Shares Why She Doesn't Spank Her Children, Unlike Her Twin Sister

Written by Tweety Elitou

Identical twins Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley may look just alike, but don’t get it twisted, the duo apparently have two completely different approaches to child rearing. On Monday (July 1), while chatting with The Breakfast Club about growing up a twin, Tia revealed that although they “grew up being spanked,” she doesn’t opt for that form of discipline for her children—even though her twin sister does. “I have the non-traditional parenting styles and my sister is very traditional, the 40-year-old actress shared while chatting to the hosts of The Breakfast Club. “But you know, we learn from each other.”

Tia, who has two beautiful children with her husband, Cory Hardrict, explained that her stance on parenting is “just going with the flow and not putting so many rules and regulations on your children.” “Allow [your kids] to be who they are and grow into who they are instead of dictating ‘at this age you need to be away from the bottle, at this age you need to be out of the bed, at this age you need to be doing this.’”

“I grew up being spanked,” she said. “It’s awesome and it’s great to an extent if that’s the way you want to parent. But I see it differently as… if you’re spanking your child, in my opinion, it’s because of you and where you are in your headspace.” Tia continued, “You’re impatient and just want to get things done, over with. Whereas I feel like if you don’t [spank them] then it takes more time. You have to talk to them. You have to explain. But there is, in my opinion, a better outcome.”

When asked if Tamera, who has two children with her husband, Adam Housley, spanks her kids. Tia revealed, “She does. She spanks her children. But I don’t. I can’t spank mine.” Keep scrolling to see the interview where Tia stated, “Not that I’m afraid of my mom, but I don’t want my children being afraid of me.”