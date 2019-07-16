Clapback Season!: Kylie Jenner's Defends New BFF Stassi Against Internet Trolls And Jordyn Woods Is Still Unbothered

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
We guess there's an exception to Drake's “no new friends” rule, and that exception is Jordyn-gate. Kylie Jenner seems to have gotten over her friendship with Jordyn Woods faster than we thought, and replaced her with a new BFF, Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou. Is it too soon to say: out with the old, in with the new?
Well, what’s NEW is that Kylie is clapping back at commenters on Stassi’s Instagram.
Under a bikini photo of Anastasia during her Kylie Skin girls trip in the Turks and Caicos Islands, which Draya Michele and Sofia Richie also got the invite for, someone commented:
“Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered.”
Kylie responded with this cheeky comeback: “Leave her thick thighs and phat p**sy out of this!!!!!!”
Okay, Kylie -- we know not to mess with you or your friends.
On the other hand, Jordyn is living her best life with her old friends, the Smiths. In a post in celebration of Jaden Smith’s birthday, Jordyn captioned: “forever”.
So, what is going on? Are the dynamic Jenner-Woods duo done for good? I guess we'll have to continue to keep up to find out.
