Clapback Season!: Kylie Jenner's Defends New BFF Stassi Against Internet Trolls And Jordyn Woods Is Still Unbothered

Anastasia Karanikolaou, Jordyn Woods

Clapback Season!: Kylie Jenner's Defends New BFF Stassi Against Internet Trolls And Jordyn Woods Is Still Unbothered

Kylie goes to bat for her new right hand woman.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

We guess there's an exception to Drake's “no new friends” rule, and that exception is Jordyn-gate. Kylie Jenner seems to have gotten over her friendship with Jordyn Woods faster than we thought, and replaced her with a new BFF, Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou. Is it too soon to say: out with the old, in with the new? 

Well, what’s NEW is that Kylie is clapping back at commenters on Stassi’s Instagram. 

Under a bikini photo of Anastasia during her Kylie Skin girls trip in the Turks and Caicos Islands, which Draya Michele and Sofia Richie also got the invite for, someone commented:

“Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered.”

View this post on Instagram

bloomin 🌸

A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on

Kylie responded with this cheeky comeback: “Leave her thick thighs and phat p**sy out of this!!!!!!”

Okay, Kylie -- we know not to mess with you or your friends.

On the other hand, Jordyn is living her best life with her old friends, the Smiths. In a post in celebration of Jaden Smith’s birthday, Jordyn captioned: “forever”.

View this post on Instagram

forever

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

So, what is going on? Are the dynamic Jenner-Woods duo done for good? I guess we'll have to continue to keep up to find out.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style