Wendy Williams Is Celebrated Her 55th Birthday In Style

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: Wendy Williams is seen outside "The Wendy Williams Show" on July 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Wendy Williams Is Celebrated Her 55th Birthday In Style

Happy birthday to the legendary talk show host.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Wendy Williams will never let getting older stop her from living her best life and being extravagant on her birthday.

The talk show host turned 55 on Thursday (July 18) and celebrated the occasion the way we’d expect her to. Via video and photos from her Instagram story, Williams was presented a cake that looked like a Tiffany & Co. box as she wore a glamorous tiara.

“Breakfast @tiffanysandco! Happy birthday to me...civilized! Go to my #IGstory to see how I spent my birthday and the new shoes I got! #hbd #cake,” Wendy captioned an IG post.

As for her b-day attire, Wendy Williams was seen wearing a festive black dress, blonde hair, and toted around a black handbag.

Throughout the day, Wendy looked like she was having a blast and donned a smile for almost all of it.

Happy birthday, Ms. Williams. Keep living your best life!

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style