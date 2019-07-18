Wendy Williams Is Celebrated Her 55th Birthday In Style

Wendy Williams will never let getting older stop her from living her best life and being extravagant on her birthday.

The talk show host turned 55 on Thursday (July 18) and celebrated the occasion the way we’d expect her to. Via video and photos from her Instagram story, Williams was presented a cake that looked like a Tiffany & Co. box as she wore a glamorous tiara.

“Breakfast @tiffanysandco! Happy birthday to me...civilized! Go to my #IGstory to see how I spent my birthday and the new shoes I got! #hbd #cake,” Wendy captioned an IG post.