‘Good To Glow’: Watch How Shaving Your Face Can Be The Secret To Getting Rid Of Acne Scars

21-year-old Jeanelle hopes to fix this problem by undergoing a dermaplaning treatment at Daphne Studio to brighten, tone and exfoliate her skin. Dermaplaning also helps to regenerate elasticity as well as collagen production.

This exfoliating treatment lasts up to 3-4 weeks. And even better, it fixes a common issue for women of color, discolored patches on the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation.

Exfoliating can be rough around the edges, literally. We have to take extra time in the shower to coax, buff and scrub our skin to look its best. Since our bodies are temples and we care about getting rid of dead skin cells there, it’s almost a no brainer that this same routine would be necessary on your face as well. In the ever-evolving world of beauty, there's no shortage of incredible innovations and the lastest one for exfoliation is dermaplaning.

Step one in the treatment process is, in fact, pretty much how anything starts. You guessed it, cleansing. By cleansing, our results will be 10x better, removing buildup and residue from the skin.

Then it's time to move on to step two--toning. Alpha and Beta Hydroxy acid toner is used on Jeanelle to smooth and tighten her skin in preparation for dermaplaning. Hydroxy acid toner is also an exfoliator, which helps remove dead skin cells.

Onto the fun stuff--dermaplaning. To physically exfoliate the layers of dead skin and remove hair from the face, a surgical steel scalpel is used. It looks exactly like shaving because that's essentially what it is doing.

The blade removes the outermost layer of skin to reveal the new skin cells underneath. Though be advised: those with cystic acne or active acne should avoid this treatment until skin is clear.

After removing most of the dead skin cells from the skin, a gentle enzyme exfoliator is applied. This gentle exfoliator will pick up and lift the dead skin cells that are left behind after dermaplaning.

It’s important to moisturize, use a daily SPF and stay away from acids for at least a week after this treatment to receive long-lasting results.

To hydrate the skin even more, serums are applied to add nutrients, brighten and even Jeanelle’s skin tone. FUN FACT: Serums are a great tool for targeting specific skincare concerns.

Ironically, placenta from plants and animals [not humans] is also used on the skin, benefiting in skin healing and cell regeneration. Look like a younger version of yourself!

To bring home the bacon, moisturizer and SPF are used to protect the skin from harmful UV rays, and applying both locks in moisture and nutrients for long lasting results!

See Jeanelle’s results from the Daphne Studio dermaplaning treatment, and maybe you will think about trying this trendy exfoliator during your next spa visit!