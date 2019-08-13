Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Backlash Over Wearing Expensive Ring On Elephant Safari

Two years ago, Royal Couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, traveled to Botswana to celebrate World Elephant Day and help The Ellen Fund fit the large animals for satellite navigation collar.

Yesterday (August 12), the loving couple shared the precious photos from their retreat on their joint @SussexRoyal Instagram page on to celebrate the holiday.

The photos were credited to DOS which means the images where captured by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves.

There are several touching photos of the elephants playing and standing tall and regal, but the most touching is the one that shows Meghan’s hands gently cradling an elephant’s trunk. We were sure it was her hands by her ring accessories that included her gold hamsa ring placed on her thumb.

“Today is #WorldElephantDay,” starts the message in the caption. “We are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars!”