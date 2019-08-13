Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Backlash Over Wearing Expensive Ring On Elephant Safari

Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Backlash Over Wearing Expensive Ring On Elephant Safari

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share never-before-seen photos from 2017 trip to Africa.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Two years ago, Royal Couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, traveled to Botswana to celebrate World Elephant Day and help The Ellen Fund fit the large animals for satellite navigation collar. 

Yesterday (August 12), the loving couple shared the precious photos from their retreat on their joint @SussexRoyal Instagram page on to celebrate the holiday. 

The photos were credited to DOS which means the images where captured by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves.

There are several touching photos of the elephants playing and standing tall and regal, but the most touching is the one that shows Meghan’s hands gently cradling an elephant’s trunk. We were sure it was her hands by her ring accessories that included her gold hamsa ring placed on her thumb.

“Today is #WorldElephantDay,” starts the message in the caption. “We are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars!”

🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘 Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars! These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant...ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! 🐘 Two years ago on World Elephant Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Dr Chase to help in this conservation effort. Below, a few words from Mike and his partner Kelly at EWB: • ‘Today is a day to honor and celebrate the majestic elephant and to make a strong stand for conserving and protecting one of the world’s most beloved animals. elephants are intelligent, sentient beings capable of emotions from joy to grief. They are ‘environmental engineers,’ a key-stone umbrella species, and the fight to save them is in effect, a fight to save entire ecosystems and all wildlife. Today elephants are facing many challenges; habitat loss and competition for resources creates conflict with humans, climate change and fires destroy much needed resources and poaching for the demand of ivory makes elephants bigger targets than ever. African elephants are especially prone to human-wildlife conflict because of their large home ranges. Finding, preserving and creating elephant corridors is therefore of great importance in helping to maintain habitats suitable for movement and minimising human-elephant conflict. Corridors are a mitigation technique to better the livelihoods of local communities and the elephants themselves, by providing environment and ample space for wildlife to navigate from one habitat patch to another, without affecting the livelihoods of communities.’ • EWB - Dr Mike Chase, Ms Kelly Landen . 📸 by DOS © SussexRoyal Additional photos: EWB

The couple also wrote that the collars will allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as “learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant...ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! 🐘”

While most people thought that the post was endearing and informative, trolls couldn't help but find the negative in it, particularly her hamsa ring. "Whose rings? I don’t think the vet, Amanda Lee Salb would be wearing those while dealing with the elephants... and she is the only female who actually would be allowed to work with them, no matter what the camera might try and portray." one commenter shared.

"It's creepiest propaganda you'll ever see - from the crown prince of woke - who wants to preserve Africa's wildlife for selfies & virtue signalling "Meghan is seen holding an elephant's trunk in another image wearing a ring with a hamsa symbol," another opinionated person shared. 

It is nice to see that the couple is dedicated to making a difference in the world. 

(Photo: Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

