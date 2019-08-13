Meghan Markle Faces Fresh Backlash Over Wearing Expensive Ring On Elephant Safari

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Two years ago, Royal Couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, traveled to Botswana to celebrate World Elephant Day and help The Ellen Fund fit the large animals for satellite navigation collar.
Yesterday (August 12), the loving couple shared the precious photos from their retreat on their joint @SussexRoyal Instagram page on to celebrate the holiday.
The photos were credited to DOS which means the images where captured by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves.
There are several touching photos of the elephants playing and standing tall and regal, but the most touching is the one that shows Meghan’s hands gently cradling an elephant’s trunk. We were sure it was her hands by her ring accessories that included her gold hamsa ring placed on her thumb.
“Today is #WorldElephantDay,” starts the message in the caption. “We are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars!”
The couple also wrote that the collars will allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as “learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant...ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! 🐘”
While most people thought that the post was endearing and informative, trolls couldn't help but find the negative in it, particularly her hamsa ring. "Whose rings? I don’t think the vet, Amanda Lee Salb would be wearing those while dealing with the elephants... and she is the only female who actually would be allowed to work with them, no matter what the camera might try and portray." one commenter shared.
"It's creepiest propaganda you'll ever see - from the crown prince of woke - who wants to preserve Africa's wildlife for selfies & virtue signalling "Meghan is seen holding an elephant's trunk in another image wearing a ring with a hamsa symbol," another opinionated person shared.
It is nice to see that the couple is dedicated to making a difference in the world.
(Photo: Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
